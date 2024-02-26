Bitim signed Monday with the Bulls on a three-year, $4.6 million deal, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports. His contract is guaranteed for the rest of this season and non-guaranteed for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

Multiple reports surfaced Friday indicating that the Bulls were planning on converting Bitim over from a two-way deal, but the team waited until Monday to make his standard NBA contract official. Andrew Funk will fill the vacated two-way spot, while Bitim -- a 24-year-old Turkey who has made just two NBA appearances this season -- is a candidate to be incorporated down the stretch with Patrick Williams (foot) and Zach LaVine (foot) sidelined for the remainder of the season.