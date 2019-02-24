Bulls' Otto Porter: Game-time call Monday
Porter (lower leg) is questionable for Monday's game against Milwaukee.
Porter exited Saturday's matchup against Boston due to a lower leg strain, and his status for Monday remains in question. Expect another update on his availability closer to tipoff, but if he's unable to go, Shaquille Harrison and Wayne Selden could be in line for more playing time.
