Bulls' Patrick Williams: Iffy for Sunday
Williams (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Williams is officially day-to-day after missing the past four games for Chicago. The team could be very shorthanded once again Sunday, so the team may continue to rely on Guerschon Yabusele and Leonard Miller.