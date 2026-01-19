site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bulls-patrick-williams-iffy-for-tuesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Iffy for Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Williams is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers with a sprained right ankle.
Williams has a chance to return after missing Sunday's win over the Nets. His potential absence would open up a few extra minutes for Isaac Okoro and Kevin Huerter in the Chicago rotation.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories