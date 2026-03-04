site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Not expected to play
Williams (quadriceps) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Suns.
Williams' right quadriceps strain is expected to sideline him once again. With Williams out of commission, the Bulls could turn to Leonard Miller with Matas Buzelis (ankle, questionable) banged up.
