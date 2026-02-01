site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Won't start Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Feb 1, 2026
Williams won't start against the Heat on Sunday.
With Nikola Vucevic (rest) back in action, Williams will slide to the second unit. Over 13 appearances off the bench in January, the sixth-year forward averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per contest.
