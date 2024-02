Craig closed with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 136-126 win over Atlanta.

Craig profiles is the only true forward in Chicago's rotation at the moment, with DeMar DeRozan, Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry representing the rest of the wing rotation. Craig will likely be leaned on for a 20-30 minute role until Patrick Williams (foot) returns.