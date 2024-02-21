The Bulls announced Tuesday that Craig sustained a right knee sprain while working out this past weekend and will be re-evaluated in 2-4 weeks.
Craig suffered his injury while working out over the All-Star break. With Patrick Williams (foot) still out, Chicago will likely have to rely on Dalen Terry and Julian Phillips to play increased minutes in the forward rotation.
More News
-
Bulls' Torrey Craig: Doubtful Thursday, headed for testing•
-
Bulls' Torrey Craig: Set to play against Cleveland•
-
Bulls' Torrey Craig: Draws probable tag for Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Torrey Craig: Chips in nine points•
-
Bulls' Torrey Craig: Cleared and unrestricted Monday•
-
Bulls' Torrey Craig: On track for Monday•