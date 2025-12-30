Jones posted 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 21 minutes during Monday's 136-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

With Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Coby White (calf) both departing Monday, it's possible the Bulls are going to need some reinforcements in the backcourt. Jones has maintained fantasy relevance in a bench role, having averaged 10.1 points, 5.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 23.3 minutes per contest across his last nine games.