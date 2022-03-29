Cook totaled 22 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 31 minutes in Windy City's loss to College Park on Sunday.

Cook was the only Windy City player to produce 20-plus points in the loss, and he complemented the scoring by tying for the team lead with 11 rebounds. The double-double was his third this month and sixth overall across 15 regular-season games. Cook has also spent considerable time with the NBA Bulls during the campaign, averaging 3.4 points and 2.7 boards across 10.3 minutes over 19 contests.