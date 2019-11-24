Bulls' Zach LaVine: Ties NBA record for three-pointers
LaVine exploded for 49 points (17-28 FG, 13-17 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-115 win over the Hornets.
He became an honorary Splash Brother with the performance, as LaVine tied the NBA record for made three-pointers in a game held jointly by Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, and he did it in dramatic fashion -- he drained his final trey with 0.8 seconds left on the clock to seal a comeback win for the Bulls. The 24-year-old had scored only 31 points in his prior three games combined, but the streaky LaVine may have just gotten locked in again in a hurry.
