Porter amassed four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals across 24 minutes during Monday's 116-95 win over the Pistons.

Porter didn't add much as a scorer in Monday's victory, but he contributed on the glass and on the defensive end in what was his heaviest workload of the young season. It's worth noting that Sam Merrill exited with a hip injury and didn't return, so this certainly contributed to an uptick in playing time, especially with both Darius Garland (toe) and Lonzo Ball (rest) also ruled out. Porter has now recorded three steals in back-to-back games for the Cavs.