Porter provided two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 23 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Pistons.

Porter wasn't able to get much going offensively, but he had a solid showing on the defensive side of things. Over his last seven outings, Porter has averaged 4.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.6 three-pointers in 18.8 minutes per contest.