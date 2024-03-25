Garland finished Sunday's 121-84 loss to the Heat with nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes.

The Cavaliers have been struggling badly on offense without Donovan Mitchell (nose), but Sunday's performance was a new low for them, as they failed to reach the 90-point plateau in a game where most of the starters logged limited minuted. Such was the case with Garland, as the coaching staff probably decided to rest him in a game that looked like a blowout early on. Garland should be in line to handle his regular workload against the Hornets on Monday.