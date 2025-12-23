Wade notched 14 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Monday's 139-132 win over the Hornets.

Wade had a strong showing Monday, but lines like these have been few and far between. Across 28 regular-season appearances, Wade has posted averages of 5.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 22.9 minutes per contest. Wade has drawn four straight starts, but his production has been inconsistent, posting 28 points and 15 rebounds in his two most productive games while totaling only four points and seven boards in the other two.