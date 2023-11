Okoro won't start Friday's game against the Pacers, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Darius Garland is returning to the starting lineup for the first time since the regular-season opener, and Okoro is the odd man out. Okoro started the Cavaliers' first five matchups of the season, averaging 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals during that stretch, but he finished with just two points in 31 minutes during Wednesday's win over New York.