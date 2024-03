Okoro is questionable to face the Nuggets on Sunday due to right toe soreness.

Okoro scored two points across 15 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the 76ers, but it remains to be seen if he'll be available for Sunday's contest against the reigning NBA champions due to a toe injury. Okoro averages 9.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in March, but if he's out Sunday, his absence won't affect many fantasy decisions.