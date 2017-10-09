Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Will come off bench this season
Smith will come off the bench this season with Dwyane Wade officially being named the starting shooting guard, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
While Smith served as a primary starter through his three seasons in Cleveland, coming off the bench is nothing new for the 32-year-old. Smith made a living coming off the bench during his time in New York and even won the Sixth Man of the Year award with the team in 2013. While Smith heading to the bench limits the floor spacing of the Cavaliers' starting unit, the streaky jump shooter should help bolster the team's bench production for this coming season.
