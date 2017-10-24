Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Will play, start Tuesday vs. Bulls

Smith (back) will play and start in Tuesday's matchup against the Bulls, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Smith was held out of the team's morning shootaround because of a sore back, but it appears that it wasn't anything overly serious and he should be good to go Tuesday. Look for Smith to make his first start of the season at shooting guard after the Cavaliers collectively decided that it was more beneficial to bring Dwyane Wade off the bench and insert Smith into the top unit to bring some much-needed outside shooting to space the floor.