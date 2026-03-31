Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Available Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Allen is set to return after getting the night off Monday against the Jazz. In Allen's most recent performance Friday against Miami, he looked sharp with 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one block over 18 minutes.
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