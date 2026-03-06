Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Doesn't practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen (knee) did not practice Friday, Spencer Davies of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Allen injured his right knee midway through the third quarter of Tuesday's 113-109 win over the Pistons and didn't return. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the Cavaliers don't play until Sunday which helps his case.
