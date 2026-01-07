Allen chipped in 19 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 120-116 win over the Pacers.

Allen returned Tuesday from a one-game absence due to an illness, and the veteran center was productive in his return. He has recorded three double-doubles over his last four outings, and over that span he has averaged 17.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals over 29.8 minutes per game.