Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Doubtful to return Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen is doubtful to return to Tuesday's game against the Pistons due to a right knee injury, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.
Allen checked out of Tuesday's contest with 7:32 remaining in the third quarter and is unlikely to return. If the big man is unable to check back in, Thomas Bryant will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Doesn't return Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Drops 20 in Brooklyn•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Team-high 25 points in OT loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Turns in strong double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Another double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Double-doubles in win•