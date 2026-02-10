Allen ended with 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist over 35 minutes during Monday's 119-117 victory over the Nuggets.

Allen faced down Nikola Jokic and put together a solid number, although the former MVP was able to hang a triple-double in a losing effort. Although Even Mobley (calf) could return before the All-Star break, his minutes will likely be restricted. In either case, Allen will be set up for success during the upcoming matchup against the Wizards.