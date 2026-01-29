Allen finished Wednesday's 129-99 win over the Lakers with 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes.

Allen finished one rebound shy of a double-double, and he saw a reduced workload due to the lopsided score. With Evan Mobley (calf) sidelined for a while, Allen has a nice little window in front of him for increased fantasy appeal.