Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Nearly double-doubles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen finished Wednesday's 129-99 win over the Lakers with 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes.
Allen finished one rebound shy of a double-double, and he saw a reduced workload due to the lopsided score. With Evan Mobley (calf) sidelined for a while, Allen has a nice little window in front of him for increased fantasy appeal.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Lives at charity stripe Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Notches 16 points in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Quiet outing in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Double-doubles in return•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Probable for Tuesday•