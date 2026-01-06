Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Probable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen (illness) is now probable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
Allen was previously listed as questionable after missing Sunday's game with this illness. He's trending in the right direction, however, and he's likely to give it a go if he continues to feel good during warmups.
