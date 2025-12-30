Allen contributed 27 points (11-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes during Monday's 113-101 victory over the Spurs.

Allen led the team with 27 points, and he was very effective opposite Victor Wembanyama, who had a productive game but was unsuccessful in containing the veteran big man. Allen was aided by the return of Evan Mobley to the starting lineup, and he logged his fifth double-double of the season after two uninspiring performances last week.