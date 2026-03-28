Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Strong performance in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen (knee) racked up 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one block over 18 minutes during Friday's 149-128 victory over Miami.
Allen was given the green light to return Friday from a 10-game absence due to right knee tendinitis. He played just 18 minutes in his return, but he still co-led the Cavaliers in rebounds and finished as the team's third-leading scorer behind Max Strus (29 points) and Evan Mobley (23 points). Allen should continue to operate under a minutes restriction while getting up to NBA-level shape and may sit for one game of back-to-back sets for the rest of the regular season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Upgraded to probable•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Questionable for Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Ruled out for Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Set to miss road trip•