Tyson recorded 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes during Saturday's 99-94 loss to the Warriors.

Tyson got the starting nod for a fifth consecutive contest with several of Cleveland's key contributors remaining on the shelf. While the second-year swingman struggled from beyond the arc, he still scored in double figures for a fifth straight game. Additionally, he grabbed 11 boards, securing his second double-double on the campaign, both of which have come in his last four outings. He has also been efficient from the field of late, shooting 56.7 percent from the floor over his last five games.