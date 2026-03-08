default-cbs-image
Tyson is not in the Cavaliers' starting lineup against the Celtics on Sunday.

Tyson was cleared to play Sunday after popping up on the injury report as questionable due to a neck strain. However, the second-year pro will come off the bench against Boston due to the return of Donovan Mitchell (groin) from a four-game absence.

