Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Probable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tyson (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.
Tyson is expected to keep his absence with an ankle injury to a one-game minimum. Whether or not he's able to draw a start Tuesday is likely contingent upon the status of Sam Merrill, who's questionable to play with a hamstring problem.
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