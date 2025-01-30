Tyson will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Tyson will make a second straight start for the Cavaliers on Wednesday, with Darius Garland (rest) missing this game in Miami. The 21-year-old rookie has started only one other game for Cleveland during the 2024-25 campaign, finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a blowout win against the Pelicans on Nov. 20.