Nance played the final 4:58 of Wednesday's 133-107 win over the 76ers, finishing with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound.

The appearance was Nance's first since he was cleared to play last Thursday following an 18-game absence due to a right calf strain. Prior to getting hurt, Nance had been averaging 15.1 minutes per game over his 16 appearances on the season, but he looks as though he'll find himself outside of head coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation now that he's healthy again.