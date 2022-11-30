Diakite is with the Cavaliers and will start Wednesday versus the 76ers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Diakite has impressed in the G League thus far and has rejoined the Cavaliers ahead of Wednesday's contest. With Kevin Love (thumb), Lamar Stevens (illness) and Jarrett Allen (back) all out Wednesday, Diakite could see more run than he normally would.
