Strus won't start Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks.

After starting Sunday's Game 7 win over Detroit, Strus will slide back to the second unit as the Cavaliers move Dean Wade into the starting lineup. This adjustment likely aims to bolster Cleveland's frontcourt size and defense against a physical Knicks squad. Strus was a reliable contributor in the previous round, averaging 9.9 points and 5.0 rebounds, and he has a history of sparked scoring off the bench, including a 20-point performance in Game 5 of the second round. Expect the veteran sharpshooter to maintain a significant role as the primary floor-spacer for the reserve unit.