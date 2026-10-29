Thomas posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 win over the Wizards.

Thomas logged at least 19 minutes for the second straight game, continuing to prove his worth on the biggest stage. After missing the first two games of the season, Thomas has seemingly moved ahead of Craig Porter in the rotation. Thomas, Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson all played roughly 20 minutes Wednesday, an interesting development indeed. He isn't doing quite enough to be rostered in standard leagues, but he should certainly be on the radar moving forward, just in case his role continues to develop.