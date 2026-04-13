Tomlin had 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes during Sunday's 130-117 victory over the Wizards.

Tomlin led the charge for the undermanned Cavaliers, scoring a career-high 26 points. While this was obviously an outlier, Tomlin should be given at least some credit, having managed to carve out a regular spot in the rotation this season. In 34 games over the past three months, he has averaged 5.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per game.