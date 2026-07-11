Cavaliers' Nae'Qwan Tomlin: Ties for game-high 20 points

Tomlin finished with 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 29 minutes in Friday's 99-93 Summer League loss to Indiana.

Tomlin tied Meleek Thomas with a game-high 20 points Friday, though it wasn't enough to result in a win for the Cavaliers, who are now 0-1 to begin Summer League. Tomlin appeared in 64 regular-season games for Cleveland during the 2025-26 campaign. While the 25-year-old wasn't a routine contributor, he had more than a few productive outings, averaging 16.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 24.7 minutes in three starts. Tomlin might not suit up for Cleveland for the entirety of the team's time in Las Vegas. However, he may have already done enough to secure the his spot on the depth chart behind Evan Mobley, especially with Dean Wade now in Philadelphia.