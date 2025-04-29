Merrill recorded nine points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Monday's 138-83 victory over the Heat in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Merrill started for the second straight game, replacing Darius Garland, who was once again ruled out due to a toe injury. Although Merrill landed a trio of three-pointers, he was barely required as the Cavaliers embarrassed the Heat on their home court. The win wraps up the series for Cleveland, providing an opportunity to rest before facing either the Pacers or the Bucks in the next round.