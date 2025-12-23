Merrill (hand) racked up four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Monday's 139-132 win over the Hornets.

Merrill returned from a 14-game absence as a result of a hand injury, leading the bench with 26 minutes. While his production was far from outstanding, he does provide the Cavaliers with a relatively consistent perimeter threat. With that said, his limitations on the defensive end and the fact that he is likely to continue coming off the bench make him nothing more than a streaming candidate in standard leagues.