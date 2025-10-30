Merrill is out for Friday's game against the Raptors with a right hip contusion.

After exiting Monday's game against the Pistons early, Merrill will need to miss a second contest in a row due to the injury. The sharpshooter's next chance to take the court comes Sunday against the Hawks. With Darius Garland (toe) still not ready for his season debut, the Cavaliers could turn to Jaylon Tyson for another spot start after he joined the first unit Wednesday against Boston.