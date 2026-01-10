Merrill is in the Cavaliers' starting lineup against the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Merrill will make his 14th start of the season Saturday while Craig Porter reverts to a bench role. Merrill has scored in double digits in seven of his last eight outings (five starts), and over that span he has averaged 15.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 4.0 threes and 0.9 steals across 27.3 minutes per game while connecting on 47.8 percent of his three-point attempts.