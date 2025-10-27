Merrill registered 17 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 victory over the Bucks.

Merrill's hot start to the season continued Sunday as the Cavaliers improved to 2-1 to open the campaign. He's looking like a bargain after signing a four-year, $38 million deal at the beginning of the offseason. Through three games, the sharpshooter is averaging 19.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 5.0 three-pointers on 51.5 percent shooting from the field.