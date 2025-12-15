Bryant accumulated 10 points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 14 minutes during Sunday's 119-111 overtime loss to Charlotte.

Despite the return of Jarrett Allen, Bryant scored in double figures off the bench for only the second time this season. While Allen is back after a multi-game absence, the Cavaliers are expected to be without Evan Mobley (calf) for at least a few weeks, leaving the door open for Bryant to remain part of the rotation. Larry Nance (calf) also remains out indefinitely.