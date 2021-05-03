Nesmith had 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt) and four rebounds in Sunday's loss to the Trail Blazers.
Nesmith was coming off of a 16-point effort against the Spurs on Friday, and he's now scored in double figures in the last three games. The rookie was a hyper-efficeint three-point shooter at Vanderbilt and he's up to 38.2 percent from three this season after Sunday's perfect night.
