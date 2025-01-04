Horford (rest) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
After sitting out Friday's game against the Rockets for maintenance on the second leg of a back-to-back set, Horford will likely see his usual minutes Sunday as he's no longer listed on the injury report.
