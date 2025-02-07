Horford recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes during Thursday's 127-120 loss to the Mavericks.

Coming off a strong double-double performance in Tuesday's win against the Cavaliers, Horford was inserted into the Celtics' starting five Thursday due to the absence of Jrue Holiday (shoulder). Horford couldn't replicate the success he found two days prior, with his lone field goal coming on a three-pointer. He could start in Saturday's game against the Knicks if Holiday is not cleared to play.