Horford supplied 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 win over the Cavaliers.

Payton Pritchard has typically been the leading bench scorer for the Celtics this season, but it was the veteran Horford who led the reserves in that category Tuesday. Horford's 10 rebounds matched a season high that he set Nov. 8 en route to his second double-double of the regular season. Horford won't always have these kind of nights, but it's a reminder of the versatility that he brings to a Celtics team looking to defend their title.