Horford racked up 10 points (5-7 FG), seven rebounds and one block over 26 minutes during Saturday's 116-102 victory over the Knicks.

Horford can impact the game in many ways regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench, and he certainly made his presence felt off the bench in this game by ending just three boards shy of a double-double. The veteran big man is considered the "sixth starter" in Boston, and while he's had decent performances all year long, his fantasy upside is somewhat limited by the nature of his role. He's averaging 8.4 points and 6.3 rebounds across 27.1 minutes per game in February.