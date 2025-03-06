Horford accumulated 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 128-118 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Horford remained in the starting lineup, continuing to play a sizeable role with Kristaps Porzingis (illness) on the sideline. The veteran has now started in four straight games, averaging 11.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.0 three-pointers. Although he is not the player he once was, Horford still provides the Celtics with reliable big-man stats when needed.